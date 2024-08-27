x
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Movie News

All eyes in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

Published on August 27, 2024 by ratnasri

August has been a disastrous month for Telugu cinema as all the films featuring stars failed at the ticket windows. Small films like Committee Kurrollu and Aay made decent and they are having a decent box-office run. August will end with Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film is carrying good expectations. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is success would be a boost for Telugu cinema and the film is also planned on a big budget. The film should have a decent theatrical run to recover the investment. Top producer Dil Raju acquired the Telugu theatrical rights and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is also a crucial one for him. Dil Raju is falling short as a distributor after Mythri’s dominance in Nizam. He is also sounding super confident on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Nani is promoting the film all over and his speeches hint that the film will be high on action and will live up to the expectations of the audience. SJ Suryah is the lead antagonist and Vivek Athreya is the director. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. DVV Danayya is the producer and Jakes Bejoy is the music director.

