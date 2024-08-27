All eyes in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram

August has been a disastrous month for Telugu cinema as all the films featuring stars failed at the ticket windows. Small films like Committee Kurrollu and Aay made decent and they are having a decent box-office run. August will end with Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film is carrying good expectations. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is success would be a boost for Telugu cinema and the film is also planned on a big budget. The film should have a decent theatrical run to recover the investment. Top producer Dil Raju acquired the Telugu theatrical rights and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is also a crucial one for him. Dil Raju is falling short as a distributor after Mythri’s dominance in Nizam. He is also sounding super confident on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Nani is promoting the film all over and his speeches hint that the film will be high on action and will live up to the expectations of the audience. SJ Suryah is the lead antagonist and Vivek Athreya is the director. Priyanka Arul Mohan is the leading lady. DVV Danayya is the producer and Jakes Bejoy is the music director.