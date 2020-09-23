Bajrang Dal activists protest outside CM’s Lotus Pond

With Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled to visit Tirumala at around 6.30 pm, controversy has erupted on whether he will sign the declaration form.

While BJP and TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh have been kept under house arrest as a preemptive measure to thwart any trouble ahead of the CM’s visit to Tirumala, tension prevailed at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Hyderabad residence ‘Lotus Pond’ as Bajrang Dal activists staged a protest outside his residence.

They raised slogans outside the CM’s residence demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government protect temples in AP. The police arrested several Bajrang Dal activists after they entered into heated arguments with the police. The activists raised slogans minister Kodali Nani. The police beefed up security at the Lotus Pond.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Tirumala around 6.30 pm to present ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on the behalf of the state government. As per the TTD general rules, Rule No 136 clearly states that only Hindus are allowed for darshan. Non-Hindus who wish to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy have to disclose their faith and give a declaration form to the TTD. As per conventions, since the Chief Minister is a converted Christian, he is bound by the TTD regulations to sign the declaration form.

Meanwhile, Swami Paripurnananda on Wednesday lashed out at Kodali Nani for his remarks on Tirumala temple. Swami Paripurnananda said Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy is not an exception to the age-old tradition followed at Tirumala and should sign the declaration form before entering the Tirumala shrine. “Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (former AP CM) did not sign the declaration and everyone knows what happened to him. Similarly, what has happened to Jayalalitha (former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister), who betrayed Kanchi Matham,” said Paripurnananda.