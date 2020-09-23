Ram Charan to undergo look test for Acharya?

After a break of over six months, Telugu film industry is returning back to work. The shoots of a bunch of films resumed recently and several big-budget films of Telugu cinema are in plans to commence shoots from October. Megastar Chiranjeevi already gave his nod to join the sets of his next film Acharya from October. The film’s director Koratala Siva is working on the schedules currently. It is known that Ram Charan plays a powerful and crucial role in Acharya which comes during the flashback episodes of the film. The makers are now gearing up to conduct a look test for Ram Charan.

Koratala Siva readied some sketches considering Ram Charan in mind and finalized one of them. Now a look test will be conducted soon to lock the look of Charan in Acharya. Charan too is working on the look from some time and he is expected to join the sets of Acharya in October. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady beside Charan in Acharya. Kajal will romance Chiranjeevi. The makers announced that Acharya would release in summer 2021. Matinee Entertainments are the producers.