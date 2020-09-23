Kodali Nani’s controversial comment on Modi on spouse issue

YCP uncompromising Minister Kodali Nani has posed the ultimate question to the BJP leaders. Why didn’t Prime Minister Modi take his spouse during his visits to temples? For that matter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was also visiting the temples without his family. Then, where is the moral right for the BJP leaders to demand CM Jaganmohan Reddy to give ‘declaration’ at the Tirumala temple? Nani has made a humiliating attack this time in the face of rising protests from the BJP and the Hindu religious organisation all over.

What more, Kodali Nani reminded the BJP leaders that their party polled less than the votes polled by the NOTA (none of the above) in the 2019 elections. It would be better for them to mind their own party matters. Nani was responding to the BJP demand for his dismissal from the AP Cabinet because of his latest remarks on the TTD declaration issue.

Nani asked why the YCP should dismiss him from the Ministry. He asked whether the BJP would dismiss Amit Shah from the Union Ministry if the rival parties demanded the same.

Kodali Nani advised the BJP leaders to first make PM Modi to take his spouse to the Ram Temple before demanding Jagan Reddy to bring his spouse to TTD temple.