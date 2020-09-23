Jagan seeks central funds for Polavaram

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday met Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekawat and invited him to visit the Polavaram project.

He requested Shekawat to clear Rs 4,000 crore worth pending dues to the state government as part of the Polavaram project. It is learnt that Shekawat has promised cooperation to Jagan to complete the Polavaram project by 2021.

Jagan also met Shekawat prior to meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the irrigation projects in the state. Rajya Sabha member Vijay Sai Reddy and others accompanied Jagan when he met the Jal Shakti minister.

After meeting both the Jal Shakti and Home Minister, Jagan left New Delhi. He will attend a video-conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then pay a visit to Tirumala at around 6.30 pm to offer ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara Swamy. Opposition parties have been demanding that the Chief Minister sign the declaration form before entering the Tirumala shrine. It remains to be seen if Jagan will follow keep the age-old practice of non-Hindus signing the declaration form.