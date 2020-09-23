Jagan Tirumala visit altered

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to Tirumala has been slightly postponed.

The scheduled visit of the Chief Minister, who is currently in New Delhi, to hold meetings with several central ministers has been altered. The Chief Minister will return from New Delhi today at around 4 pm. He will take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conferencing from Annamayya Bhavan at around 5.30 pm. The Chief Minister is likely to reach Tirumala at around 6.30 pm to present ‘Pattu Vastrams’ to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on the behalf of the state government.

As per the TTD general rules, the Rule No 136 clearly states that only Hindus are allowed for darshan. Non-Hindus who wish to have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy have to disclose their faith and give a declaration form to the TTD. As per conventions, since the Chief Minister is a converted Christian, he is bound by the TTD regulations to sign the declaration form.