Balakrishna lines up half a dozen projects

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the top actors of Telugu cinema. Even after scoring massive hits, Balayya never hiked his fee abnormally in his career. The actor is always available for producers and he is known to complete films at a faster pace. He was never focused on remuneration and the top actor also delivered a series of duds. Like never before, several producers are keen to work with Balakrishna. The actor is currently focused on Akhanda directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film is expected to have a theatrical release in September.

Balakrishna signed his next in the direction of Gopichand Malineni and Mythri Movie Makers are on the board as the producers. Balayya also gave his nod for Anil Ravipudi and Shine Screens will produce this film. Balakrishna already took advances from Dil Raju and C Kalyan. He is also in touch with Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainments.

Upcoming producer Raj Kandukuri met Balakrishna several times recently and is planning a film with Balakrishna. Sithara Entertainments and Bhavya Creations are in the hunt for the right script to rope in Balayya for a movie. Four more producers are in touch with Balakrishna for now. Balakrishna is now lined up with half a dozen projects and they will be announced very soon.