Interesting update on Akhil’s Agent

Akhil Akkineni will next be seen in Agent, a stylish action thriller that will be directed by Surendar Reddy. Akhil plays a spy in Agent and the shoot commences this month. Malayalam actor Mammootty will be seen in an important role and an official announcement will be made soon. There are speculations that Mammootty will be seen as the lead antagonist and some of the gossip portals published that he will be seen as Akhil’s father in Agent.

But the real news is that Mammootty will be seen as Akhil’s guru in Agent. Mammootty’s role is positive and is one of the major highlights of the film. After considering various actors, the makers zeroed in Mammootty for the role. He is charging Rs 3 crores for Agent. Sakshi Vaidya plays the leading lady in Agent and Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers. The film hits the screens next year.