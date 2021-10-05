Balakrishna to do talk show for Aha

Telugu streaming platform Aha, which is trying its hands at different genres, is now all set to air a talk show featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

The actor is venturing into OTT space for the first time with this show which is expected to go on air soon.

Reliable sources say the show will be unique and intersting. Several popular film personalities and those close to Balayya are being invited to be part of the show.

These people will narrate their experiences with NBK during the show. Also, the veteran’s side which is full of swag and fun will be narrated in the show.

A lot surprises are said to be in store in this Aha show. This is something said to be something which was never expected from Balakrishna.