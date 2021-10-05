MAA Elections heat reaches new heights

MAA Elections took several controversial turns this year and this never happened in the history. After the Tollywood biggies intervened in the issue, the contestants calmed down. Now the panels of Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu have been exchanging words after they filed their nominations. Several actors who are residing in Chennai, Bengaluru and Vizag may not make it for the MAA Elections. Manchu Vishnu arranged a postal ballot for these and approached them. The Election official was paid Rs 28,000 for the 60 postal ballot votes by Manchu Vishnu. This did not go well with Prakash Raj and he expressed his dissatisfaction for the same.

Prakash Raj along with his panel met the Election official saying that the panel of Manchu Vishnu violated the rules. The Election Official informed that they have introduced Postal Ballots this year for a price of Rs 500 per vote. Prakash Raj raised his objection for Manchu Vishnu paying the amount for the postal ballots. Prakash Raj turned emotional before media with the move. He asked the senior actors and veterans to respond for the same. There are also talks that huge amount of money is spent to lure some of the actors in the MAA Elections.