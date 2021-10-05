SPB’s last song going Viral

SP Balasubrahmanyam is one of the legendary singers of Indian cinema and his career spanned more than five decades in the film industry. SP Balasubrahmanyam was the first consideration for the songs of several top South Indian actors like Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. After getting contracted with coronavirus, Balasubrahmanyam passed away last year. SP Balasubrahmanyam recorded his last song for the movie Annaatthe featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The title track ‘Annaatthe Annaatthe’ was out last evening and it is trending all over. Rajinikanth issued a statement that he never felt that this would be the last song coming from SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The single is an out-and-out mass number and SP Balasubrahmanyam added soul for the song. Rajinikanth’s fans are left in delight with the song. Even after SP Balu turned selective, he never missed an opportunity for a Rajinikanth’s film. He crooned for the recent Rajinikanth’s films Peta and Darbar. His last song is now trending all over. Annaatthe is directed by Shiva and it is announced for Diwali 2021 release.