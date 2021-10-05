Pushpa second single Srivalli Updates

After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Stylish Star Allu Arjun is gearing up for a bigger bet and the pan-Indian attempt is titled Pushpa. Sukumar is the director and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and she plays Allu Arjun’s wife in the film. The first look of the actress which was unveiled recently received a decent response. The makers are all set to release the second single ‘Srivalli’ from Pushpa and the song is canned on Rashmika. The lyrical song will be released on October 13th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Devi Sri Prasad is on the board as the music director for Pushpa, a film that discusses about the red sandalwood mafia in Chitoor district. The makers announced that the film will head for a theatrical release on December 17th. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa is high on expectations. Allu Arjun will complete the shoot and will dedicate enough time for the promotions of the film.