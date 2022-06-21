Balakrishna to get a new Makeover

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently in his best phase. The actor is shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s actioner and it releases this year. The veteran actor also announced the second season of Unstoppable and the shoot starts soon. Balayya signed his next film in the direction of Anil Ravipudi and the film would be a mass entertainer. He will be essaying the role of a 50-year-old man and Sree Leela plays his daughter. He will be undergoing a complete makeover for the film.

Anil Ravipudi is currently working on the look of Balayya and it would be designed soon. The first look poster with the look was planned to be unveiled on Balakrishna’s birthday but the team was not convinced. The look is specially designed and it would be revealed at the right time. The shoot commences in September after Balayya is done with Gopichand’s film. Shine Screens are the producers and the lead actors, technicians will be announced soon. The film will head for a theatrical release in summer 2023.