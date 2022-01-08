Balayya makes fun of Rana’s Marriage

Rana Daggubati is the guest of the recent episode of Balayya’s talk show Unstoppable. The episode was entertaining and both Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati were hilarious to the core. Balakrishna said to Rana that his wedding came as a surprise during the Covid times when the people have been waiting for the vaccine. When Balakrishna asked, Rana said that he has seen everything in life and he decided to get married.

“I have been hearing so many gossips about you and your relationships from the past ten years. I heard the names of many heroines. When I heard the news that you are getting married, I asked who is the heroine that Rana is getting married to? They told that the girl is an outsider and not from the industry. What is this twist Rana?” questioned Balayya.

Rana replied on a funny note that it did not work out from the industry. When Balayya asked how many Rana rejected, the youngster replied that there are so many who rejected him.

The one-hour episode is just packed with unlimited fun. Rana appreciated the hosting skills of Balakrishna and Balayya called Rana one of the most talented youngsters.