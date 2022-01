Legendary Tamil actor Sathyaraj got contracted with Covid-19 recently and he has been rushed to a private hospital in Chennai after he fell sick. The doctors are conducting all the tests and a health bulletin is expected to be out soon. Sathyaraj has been busy with several films in Telugu and Tamil languages. The 67-year-old actor has done several impressive roles in the recent years and is one of the highest-paid character actors of South India. Wishing Sathyaraj a speedy recovery.

