Tollywood heading for Closure Again

The Omicron scare gripped the nation and several biggies announced for release in January 2022 are now postponed. Bangarraju, Rowdy Boys, DJ Tillu, Hero and Super Machi are in Sankranthi race for now. The government of Andhra Pradesh imposed a night curfew and 50 percent occupancy for theatres. The situations may change in the coming days for sure. With the huge spread of coronavirus, several celebrities decided to cancel their shoots. All the upcoming schedules of the Tollywood biggies are canceled starting from next week.

Some of the actors decided to complete the planned schedules and bring the shoots to a halt. A bunch of Tollywood celebrities are tested positive for Covid-19 already and the Omicron scare is now gripping Tollywood. The Indian Health Experts predict that the third wave of coronavirus would reach the peaks in February and March. Tollywood is heading for a closure for months again as per the current situation.