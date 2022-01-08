Finally, MLA’s son Vanama Raghva arrested while fleeing into AP

Finally, the Telangana police have managed to arrest son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao’s son and the accused in the sensational mass suicide of Ramakrishna’s family, Vanama Raghava Rao. He was arrested while trying to flee Telangana. He was arrested while he was crying to cross near Chintalapudi via Dammapeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem district late on Friday night.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district superintendent of police Sunil Dutt has confirmed the arrest of Vanama Raghava. Raghava would be presented in the court on Saturday after preliminary questioning. He was fleeing the state the wake of the alleged role of Vanama Raghava Rao in driving a family of four to suicide by self-immolation. The incident has created shock waves in the state.

Ramakrishna, the man who died along with his family members, revealed in a selfie taken before his suicide that Raghava demanded that his wife be sent to him. He said that he felt devastated and felt suicide was the only option. After there was an outcry over the incident, the TRS woke up from its slumber and threw out Vanama Raghava Rao from the party on Friday.

But there was suspense all through Friday about the arrest of Vanama Raghava. There were rumors that he was arrested on Thursday afternoon. But later, the police clarified that Raghava has not yet been arrested. This led to an outcry that the TRS government was in collusion with Raghava and that it was trying to save him. Finally, he was arrested while trying to flee into neighboring Andhra Pradesh.