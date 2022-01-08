KGF: Chapter 2 sticks to the Original Date

Kannada sensation Yash is celebrating his birthday today and the country is eagerly waiting for KGF: Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel is the director and the movie is announced for April 14th 2022 release. Marking the birthday of Yash, the makers once again confirmed that KGF: Chapter 2 will stick to its original release date. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for release on the same day but the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 decided to go ahead.

KGF: Chapter 2 is made on a huge budget and is a high voltage action entertainer. Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh and Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in other prominent roles. Hombale Films are the producers of KGF: Chapter 2. Yash plays a Don Rocky in this action entertainer.