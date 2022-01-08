MLA’s wife suffers burns due to gas leak in kitchen

In a shocking incident, there was a fire mishap in the house of TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao early on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Korutla residence of the MLA in Jagtial district. As MLA’s wife Saroja was preparing snacks, the gas stove leaked and flames leapt out suddenly. MLA’s wife Saroja suffered burns in the incident.

The MLA’s personal staff immediately informed the fire tenders, who rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The situation was soon brought under control. The MLA’s wife, who suffered burns, was saved and rushed to a local hospital for immediate treatment. She was rushed to Hyderabad for better treatment. The MLA was not at his residence at the time of the incident.

The police sources said that they have registered a case and have started investigation into the cause of the fire mishap. Prima facie, the gas leak is stated to be the reason for the fire mishap. No other person was injured in the incident.

Vidyasagar Rao is Korutla MLA. He has been representing the constituency since the formation of the Telangana state. The MLA has been associated with the TRS from the initial stages.