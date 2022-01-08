YSRCP rebel MP plans to resign, contest bypoll

Rebel MP of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) K. Raghurama Krishna Raju on Friday said he would soon resign as a Lok Sabha member and contest the by-election.

Stating that the YSRCP has been trying to get him disqualified, the MP from Narsapuram asked the party to specify as to how long it would take for his disqualification.

“If they fail to get me disqualified, I will resign and contest the election again,” he told reporters.

The MP said the outcome of the by-election would reflect how strong are the anti-incumbency sentiments in the state.

Alleging that people are disgruntled with the government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Raju said he would contest the election with Amaravati as the main issue.

He claimed that people want Amaravati to continue as the only state capital.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said there was no need to take Raju’s statement seriously. He pointed out that they have been asking him to resign.

Raju, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Narsapuram on YSRCP ticket in 2019, raised the banner of revolt in 2020 by openly criticising the party policies.

It was in July 2020 that the YSRCP had submitted a disqualification petition against him to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The party leaders had brought to the Speaker’s notice that Raju had been making statements against the party. They said his conduct was highly questionable and he lost the moral right to continue as a member of the House representing the party. He was also accused of hobnobbing with the leaders of the opposition party and using unparliamentary language against party President and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and other party members.

Last year, the MP moved a CBI court seeking cancellation of bail of Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy in quid pro case. After the CBI court dismissed his petitions, he approached the Telangana High Court, which last week reserved its orders.