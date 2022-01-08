Why AP govt invited only RGV for talks?

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography minister Perni Nani and film director Ramgopal Varma are engaged in a war of words for the past one week over Twitter and TV channel debates on ongoing controversy over regulation of ticket prices in AP by YSRCP government.

Varma is strongly opposing ticket price regulation by Jagan government. Suddenly, Varma got an invite from Perni Nani to come to AP Secretariat in Amaravati on January 10 for talks on ticket pricing.

Varma himself disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Friday night. But the question here is why did AP government invite only Varma for talks on ticket pricing.

This is because not just Varma has talked about ticket pricing. Several tollywod personalities are talking about this issue for long.

Varma is known to be close to YSRCP for long. He made several films attacking TDP, Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and his family members besides targeting Pawan Kalyan and his Janasena party. These films were aimed to malign the image of TDP and Janasena and benefit YSRCP and Jagan.

Varma getting sudden invitation for talks on ticket pricing from AP government raises suspicion of a well orchestrated drama by Jagan and Varma to divert the issue.