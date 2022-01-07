Why KCR is protecting MLA Vanama in suicide case?

There is a huge uproar across Telangana on the issue of Kothagudem TRS MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao’s son Vanama Raghavendra Rao alias Vanama Raghava, abetting suicide of a business family in Khammam.

Raghava allegedly sought sexual favours from the wife of businessman to settle a property dispute which forced him to commit suicide along with his wife and two children.

While the incident happened on Sunday last, Raghava’s role came into picture after two days. Since then, there is a huge demand from all sections demanding action against MLA Vanama and his son Raghava.

But TRS on Friday (today) issued a statement suspending Raghavan from the party. This surprised all as Raghava is just a primary member of the party. He does not hold any post in the party or government.

It’s an open secret that Raghava is the ‘shadow MLA’ of Kothagudem. He runs the entire show on behalf of his father. Raghava acts as per the directions of his MLA father. That’s what every one strongly feels in Kothagudem. Nothing happens in Kothagudem without the involvement of Raghava, they opine.

KCR did not take any action against MLA Vanama. Why KCR is protecting Vanama despite severe anger among people against him? is the question being debated in political circles.

KCR reportedly feels that if action is taken against MLA at his stage it amounts to the party accepting that MLA has committed crime and not just his son. Party wants to send a message across that MLAs son committed crime and MLA has no role in this.