Balayya reference in Ram’s Next?

Energetic Star Ram and Boyapati Srinu are teaming up for the first time and the film had a grand launch recently. The shoot commences in July and the actors, and technicians are currently finalized. Boyapati is said to have induced Balayya’s reference in the film. Ram will be chanting the slogan of Jai Balayya in the film and he will be seen as a super fan of Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film. An episode is specially designed and it would be a treat for Nandamuri fans. The entire episode will be filled with the references of Balakrishna in the film.

Boyapati who is a huge fan of Balakrishna has designed the episode in style. Ram too loved the episode and responded on a positive note. The film would head for a pan-Indian release next year and Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. The film is planned on a massive budget and it will have two female leads. Ram will be seen in a new look in this mass entertainer.