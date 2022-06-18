AP spruced up to contain ‘Agnipadh’ violence

The AP government is spruced up to contain the violence related to the ‘Agnipadh’ scheme of the Central government. AP DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy held a video conference with the SPs of all districts and the railway SPs on the security measures to be taken to prevent violence in the state.

The Visakhapatnam railway station was closed on Saturday for advanced security reasons, while the railway police and the state police have posted additional forces at all railway stations in the State.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested Sai Defence Academy director Avula Subbarao of Narasaraopet in Palnadu district suspecting his role in the Friday’s violence at Secunderabad railway station. It is said that Subbarao had provoked the youth, some of them his old students, to go on rampage. The police have arrested him at Cumbhum town in Prakasam district.

Subbarao operates a couple of WhatsApp groups with his former students who took coaching in his academy and appeared for the defence exams over the years. The police have reportedly collected the data and the messages shared among the WhatsApp group members. The police also found provocative messages shared in the groups before the agitated youth walked into the Secunderabad railway station.

The police are also looking into the possible role of the defence exam coaching centres in Andhra Pradesh. They have also set an eye on those candidates who have appeared for the defence examinations in the past. The police are collecting the data of those unemployed youth who have appeared for the defence exam but could not get the job.

The DGP told the district SPs and the railway police to be vigilant for the next couple of days. He told them to keep a watch on the Central government properties in the state as the agitators were targeting them as part of the protest.