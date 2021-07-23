Balayya shooting for Akhanda Climax

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next offering is titled Akhanda and it is directed by Boyapati Srinu. This mass entertainer reached the final stages of the shoot and the climax portions are shot in multiple locations of the Telugu states. Without major breaks, the shoot of Akhanda will get concluded very soon. The climax portions of Akhanda are currently canned in Tamil Nadu and the short schedule will complete soon. The film’s new release date will be announced soon and the post-production work of the film too is happening at a fast pace.

Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are the heroines in Akhanda. The movie is high on expectations and Nandamuri fans are eagerly waiting for the film’s release. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer and all the deals for the film are closed recently. Thaman is the music director for Akhanda and the released teasers made enough noise all over.