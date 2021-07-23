Mothkupalli quits BJP, likely to join TRS

The BJP in Telangana received a jolt today (Friday) as senior party leader and former minister Mothkupalli Narasimhulu tendered resignation to BJP.

Mothkupalli is likely to join TRS in a day or two in the presence of TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mothkupalli, a senior leader in TDP and worked as minister in TDP government in Undivided Andhra Pradesh quit TDP after bifurcation of state.

He joined BJP two years ago. However he is upset at BJP leadership for not giving him priority in party and ignoring his seniority.

At this stage, KCR held all party meeting on Dalit Empowerment scheme at Pragathi Bhavan in June. Though BJP boycotted the meeting, Mothkupalli attended the meeting against party’s policy arguing that as a Dalit leader he attended the meeting to give few suggestions to Telangana government on Dalit scheme.

From then, speculations were rife in political circles that Mothkupalli has decided to quit BJP and join TRS.

Now that KCR is giving top priority to Dalits and launched Dalit Bandhu scheme, Mothkupalli reportedly got a call from KCR, his longtime friend in TDP, to join TRS.

Mothkupalli reportedly responded positively to KCR’s call and quit BJP to join TRS anytime.