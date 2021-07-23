Rashmika surpasses Samantha and Kajal Aggarwal

Rashmika Mandanna is the newest actress in Tollywood and she climbed to the top in no time after scoring back-to-back hits. She even surprised everyone by signing a bunch of Bollywood projects. Rashmika Mandanna surpassed top actresses Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal who enjoy millions of followers on Instagram. Rashmika is now on the top of the list with 19.4 million followers while Kajal has 19.1 million followers. Samantha is behind with 17.6 million followers. Among the South Indian actors, Vijay Devarakonda stands next in the list with 12.5 million followers.

Rashmika is making her debut in Bollywood with Mission Majnu and Siddharth Malhotra is the lead actor in the film. She will also be playing a crucial role in Goodbye that features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Vikas Bahl is the director. Rashmika is also the leading lady in Allu Arjun’s pan-Indian attempt Pushpa. The actress recently joined the sets of Sharwanand’s Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu which is a romantic entertainer. Great going Rashmika.