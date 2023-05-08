Balayya votes for Akhanda 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu delivered three blockbusters: Simha, Legend and Akhanda. The duo is in plans to work together soon after wrapping up their current projects. Boyapati also penned a powerful political script considering Balakrishna and the film was planned for release before the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh that are scheduled for next year. The discussions are going on from sometime.

As per the latest update, Balayya voted for the sequel of Akhanda instead of the political drama. Hinduthva turned out to be a selling point in many Indian films and they have fared well across the nation. Hence Balayya is keen on Akhanda 2. More details are expected to be announced soon. Balakrishna is currently shooting for his 108th film directed by Anil Ravipudi. Boyapati is shooting for Ram’s film. Both these films are gearing up for Dasara release this year.