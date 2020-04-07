Bandi Sanjay hits back at KCR Corona curses on media

KCR is known for his total lack of patience and tolerance towards the smallest of criticisms. But, the way he is attacking his rivals in these days of epidemic threat is surprising many people. BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay has come forward to tell KCR how wrong it is to wish evil things for others for any person. Sanjay says it is not correct for a leader like KCR to forget his position as Chief Minister and begin hurling curses on the mediapersons.

Sanjay advised KCR not to wish wicked things for others because anybody occupying CM chair should always work for the wellbeing of all sections of people in the state. In his latest press conference, KCR turned very angry at some sections of media for writing negative reports on COVID-19 arrangements being made by the TRS government. KCR went on to use curses saying that those mediapersons should get infected with Coronavirus.

Even on an earlier occasion, KCR made similar evil wishes saying that anybody criticising government’s work should fall victim to COVID-19. Bandi Sanjay told KCR to see criticism positively and take corrective measures in the best interests of the people.