Bandi Sanjay meets Pawan Kalyan…. What’s cooking?

Telangana BJP president and Karimanagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Monday met Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad.

Both leaders held consultations for over an hour at the Jana Sena Party office in Jubilee Hills. In the hush-hush meeting, according to sources, the BJP leader Bandi Sanjay reportedly asked Pawan Kalyan to work with the BJP on important issues.

Pawan Kalyan who belongs to the strong Kapu community is a massive crowd puller and provide the necessary fillip to the BJP’s political prospects in Telangana. This is the first time Bandi Sanjay Kumar has met Pawan Kalyan after taking over the reins of BJP affairs in Telangana. In April, Pawan Kalyan had extended his best wishes to Bandi Sanjay soon after he took over as the state BJP president. “Special wishes to Bandi Sanjay from Janasena leaders on assuming the charge of office as BJP state chief,” Pawan Kalyan had tweeted.

In the closed-door meeting on Monday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, it is learnt, had asked the actor-turned-politician to work closely with the BJP. The BJP has upped its ante against the TRS after Bandi Sanjay Kumar took over as the party president in Telangana. He hit out at the ruling TRS on the state government’s handling of corona virus pandemic saying the government was not testing enough. He had accused the state government of misleading the Central team which had visited Telangana to take stock of the measures to contain COVID-19 in the state. Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on the TRS government stating that it had failed to chalk out and implement any concrete plan to tackle the problem faced by the state farmers and the issue of migrant workers.

On Monday, Bandi Sanjay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to take on both the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments. He said the Jagan government was trying to turn Andhra Pradesh into the fiefdom of Christianity while the KCR government was turning Telangana into Muslim kingdom. “We will protect Hindu temples from these rulers and dig the political grave of these political parties,” Bandi Sanjay tweeted.

In Andhra Pradesh, the BJP and Jana Sena Party already announced alliance for the civic body elections which were postponed due to the corona virus outbreak. Pawan Kalyan has been quite vocal in attacking the YSRCP dispensation on several issues including the controversial decision to introduce English as compulsory medium of education in government schools, illegal sand mining and the idea of three Capitals. On Monday, Pawan Kalyan took to his Twitter handle to strongly condemn the TTD’s move to sell around 50 temple assets in Tamil Nadu. “Andhra Pradesh has suffered and is still suffering a lot post bifurcation; the state still does not have a full fledged capital city; the economy of the state is very weak and fragile. AP needs investors to create jobs and revive the economy; one of the major resources for any government is land. Land can attract investors, land can be used to create value, land can generate revenue and hence the government must try all possible ways to protect and secure government properties, especially land. Hurting the devotee’s sentiment and belief and risking the economic opportunities for the state in the future, it would be a grave mistake if the YCP led state government lets TTD sell off the lands in the prevailing circumstances,” Pawan Kalyan noted in his tweet.