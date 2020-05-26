Jagan Cash Transfer: Rs 5,000 for Archakas, Pastors, Imams, Moezzins

With one click from his Camp Office today, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is going to distribute online Rs. 5,000 each directly into the banks of Archakas, Pastors, Imams and Moezzins. This is being given to rescue these people associated with places of worship from the Coronavirus lockdown impact. Accordingly, the Government has already sanctioned Rs. 38 Cr from the funds of the Disaster Management department.

With this, the Rs. 5,000 benefit would reach nearly 70,000 people. There are about 31,000 Archakas, 29,850 Pastors and over 7,000 Imams and Moezzins in the State. The officials have made all arrangements for online deposit of cash into their bank accounts directly with one click on the screen by the Chief Minister.

Actually, the Cash Transfer to these sections was one of the Padayatra promises made by Jaganmohan Reddy prior to the last elections. But the Government has now taken the epidemic situation as an opportunity to pass on the benefit immediately. During the lockdown, the temples, mosques and churches have remained closed for all practical purposes. Especially, those at smaller places of worship are struggling for lack of incomes. Against this backdrop, the Government says its latest Cash Benefit drive would greatly solve the problems of Archakas and Pastors and Imams.