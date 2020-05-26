Ravi Teja okays one more project

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja tasted massive flops and his recent films struggled to rake minimum box-office numbers. The actor’s next film Krack is in the final stages of shoot and he has a film with Ramesh Varma to roll. Talented writer Vakkantham Vamsi who made his directorial debut with Naa Peru Surya took a long break and is back with his next film. He has been in talks with Ravi Teja for some time.

Ravi Teja and Vakkantham Vamsi decided to go with the project. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments will produce this project which is expected to roll next year. Vakkantham Vamsi is working on the final draft of the script currently. Ravi Teja will join the sets once he is done with the shoot of Krack and Ramesh Varma’s films. Ravi Teja is also in talks with Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a comic entertainer which will be announced soon. More details will be announced soon.