People feeling cheated by YCP frauds in sand, cement, lands, wine and mines: TDP

Telugu Desam Party Spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram on Monday made a scathing criticism of the ruling YCP policies, saying that the Jaganmohan Reddy Government has no moral right to celebrate any festival for having ditched all sections of people by spoiling their opportunities and expectations in just one year of its rule.

He said that Jagan Reddy came to power making countless promises but now the AP voters were left feeling cheated for having supported the YCP and for throwing their own future into permanent uncertainty.

Addressing a press conference at the party Central Office here, the TDP leader asked the Chief Minister to name one accomplishment or one success story for which his Government or the people of Andhra Pradesh can feel proud of. Promising a lot prior to election to the weaker sections, the YCP has committed a series of atrocities on the BC, SC, ST and Minorities after coming to power. Even women and youth of the downtrodden sections were not left.

Thousands of crores funds belonging to their sub plans and welfare corporations were diverted thus denying financial assistance to their communities.

Mr. Pattabhi strongly objected to YCP policy towards BCs, saying that the posts of TTD Chairman, APIIC Chairman and so on were enjoyed by backward classes leaders during TDP regime but later they were given to CM’s own caste persons. Jagan Reddy should bear the blame for reducing BC reservations in local bodies from 34 per cent to 24 per cent. The YCP has crushed all chances of yadavas, fishermen, weavers, nayi brahmins and others who benefitted from Adarana and other schemes during TDP rule.

Stating that the women were the worst hit in the last one year, Mr. Pattabhi said Jagan Reddy owed an explanation for not implementing his election manifesto promise to waive Rs. 25,000 Cr loans for DWCRA women. The Government was boasting of Disha Act non-stop but 38.5 per cent increase in atrocities against women was recorded in past one year. CM has not taken any action against his party Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy who went to residence of woman MPDO Saralamma and subjected her to anguish. She held a dharna in front of the police station but could not justice. Another woman named Padma was humiliated and assaulted in Prakasam district which led to her suicide eventually. Such atrocities continued in Anantapuram, Narasaraopeta, Dachepalli, Ongole, Srikakulam and so on.

Mr. Pattabhi said unforeseen land scams were taking place under Jagan Reddy rule while his Build AP has become Sold AP only to fill the pockets of YCP leaders with ill-gotten money. By perpetrating all sorts of illegalities in liquor policy, CM Jagan now emerged as the single most powerful liquor don literally owning 3,500 wine shops with no competition in the state. About Rs. 400 Cr monthly commissions were being taken from liquor brands which were allowed at the whims and fancies of the ruling party.

The TDP leader deplored that Jagan Reddy Government created a dubious record by getting an increased revenue of Rs. 24,000 Cr during 2019-`20 compared to the previous 2018-`19. Sadly, this revenue increase was recorded because of Rs. 82,291 Cr loans taken by Jagan regime in just one year as against the yearly average of Rs. 25,000 Cr during previous 5-year rule of Chandrababu Naidu.