Y V Subba Reddy buckles under pressure, takes U-turn on TTD assets

Buckling under pressure from the Opposition parties, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy said the TTD board will take decision in next board meeting on the temple properties.

Turning his guns on Eenadu and ABN channel, Y V Subba Reddy who is Jagan Mohan Reddy’s maternal uncle, said the Opposition parties were politicizing the issue and trying to throw muck at the YSRCP government by making a mole out of mountain hill. On Saturday, the TTD held a meeting and decided to auction the temple assets in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, Y V Subba Reddy defended the TTD’s decision to sell 50 immovable properties through public auction saying it was well within the board’s purview.

In a complete U-turn, Y V Subba Reddy who held a press briefing on Monday said, “The government will do everything to protect the temple properties and will always work in the service of God. The TTD meeting was held on Saturday to discuss on how to protect these properties. The YSRCP government sees no reason why the temple assets should be auctioned.”

Subba Reddy said the practice of selling immovable and non-maintainable properties has been in vogue since 1974.”Around 129 such properties were disposed of between 1974 and 2014,” he said. It was at the board meeting held on July 28, 2015, headed by the then chairman Chadalawada Krishnamurthy that resolution No.84 was passed to form a sub-committee to study the prospects of auctioning such properties. The meeting on January 30, 2016, gave the nod to the sub-committee’s proposal to dispose of 50 such properties that ranged between one cent and five cents. tucked away from the mainland and thus difficult to monitor and maintain. “This board only continued the process. The State government has nothing to do with the TTD’s decision,” Subba Reddy said.

“We have only set up committees to draw a roadmap on which assets to be auctioned, the upset price and other issues. The assets are mostly in Vellore, Kanchipuram, Tirutani and other far -off locations in Tamil Nadu. The agricultural lands in these areas do not exceed more than one acre or two acres, while other assets are in the range of 1 cent, 2 cent, 3 cents or maximum 5 cents of land. It is difficult to protect these properties. There is a possibility of encroachment. In such a scenario, the TTD held a meeting to discuss a roadmap on how to protect these properties without hurting the sentiments of the devotees. We have not issued any orders for auctioning the properties. We will not do anything that would hurt the sentiments of the devotees. The TTD chairman said the trust board will again meet to review the whole issue and announce its decision.

Y V Subba Reddy on Sunday also tweeted to Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha. “TTD, since 1974, has been monetizing lands which are hard to manage and splintered across the country. TTD monetizes lands only when there is no possibility of making them spiritually viable and manageable for the organization. These lands are of small sizes like 4 to 10 cents where no development is possible. This is NOT an AP Govt. decision. Successive TTD trust board’s in the past have established the procedures to monetize unviable lands. The present trust board is only following the established norms of previous trust boards without any deviations. Eventually we want to safeguard the donor devotees generous contributions to the TTD either in the form of land or corpus.”@RakeshSinha01

The TTD’s move to auction has spared off a political row while the sentiments of Hindu devotees were deeply hurt by the decision. BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana said his party cadres would organise protests across the State on May 26 against the government’s attempts to sell the properties of temples, including those of TTD. Lakshminarayana said it was highly objectionable to sell the properties of temples for whatever reason. BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha on Monday demanded that the government stop attempts to sell temple assets and desist from hurting the sentiments of Hindu devotees.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Monday decried the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) move to sell Srivari properties and demanded that the Jagan sarkar withdraw its decision immediately. Pointing out that the movable and immovable assets were donated by devotees in South and North India to Lord Venkateswara, the Jana Sena Party president said the TTD has insulted and hurt the sentiments of the devotees who donated the properties by calling the assets as non-remunerative.

“Devotees have donated house sites, agricultural lands and buildings. The TTD has insulted the devotees by calling these assets as non-remunerative. The devotees donated the properties for Hindu religious purposes and to ensure service to the Lord, and not to the State government to sell the assets. The properties donated by the devotees should serve the devotees and pilgrims coming to the Lord’s abode. The TTD’s argument that it cannot protect properties located at far-off places and that they are non-remunerative, and hence the decision to sell them, does not go well with the Hindu devotees. I fail to understand why the TTD, which has a ‘Estate wing, has decided to auction the assets. There is no dearth of funds to run the affairs of the temple administration. The interest earned on the temple deposits is enough to run the temple administration,” Pawan Kalyan tweeted.