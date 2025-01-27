Bandi Sanjay’s comments on Gaddar stir up hornet’s nest

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay stirred up hornet’s nest with his comments on late revolutionary singer Gaddar. A staunch BJP loyalist, Bandi Sanjay questioned the credentials of Gaddar to confer Padma Award.

Just a day ago, CM Revanth Reddy had expressed dissatisfaction that Central Govt did not confer Padma Awards to the personalities recommended by Telangana Government. Revanth Sarkar had reportedly sent the names of Gaddar, Chukka Ramaiah, Goreti Venkanna and others, but Centre did not consider atleast one name.

When reporters questioned Bandi Sanjay about Revanth Reddy’s comments, the firebrand BJP leader minced no words.

“How will we give Padma Award to Gaddar? He was instrumental in killing many BJP workers and Police. How will Centre accept Gaddar’s name?” hit back Bandi Sanjay stirring up a hornet’s nest in Telangana politics.

TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy were the first to condemn Bandi Sanjay’s opinion on Gaddar. Later Congress leaders across the state followed, to hit back at Bandi Sanjay.

Not just Congress, even Opposition BRS party found fault with Bandi Sanjay for his comments likening Gaddar to a Naxalite and anti-social element. Just hours have passed since Bandi Sanjay’s frank but controversial comments and more counters will follow to his comments.

There is no doubt that BJP’s ideology is completely opposite to the one spread by Gaddar. It is also a historic truth that many ABVP and BJP leaders lost lives in the hands of Ligt Wing Extremism. But normally no politician says it in open due to political compulsions. But Bandi Sanjay being fearless BJP leader who rose from grassroots, openly expressed his opinion on Gaddar.

While the issue of ‘Padma Award to Gadar’ is set to continue for some more days, it has once again highlighted the ideological conflict between Left and Right Wing Groups in India.