Rajamouli’s strict instructions for the team of SSMB29

Published on January 28, 2025 by nymisha

The upcoming film SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie is said to be a global adventure. However, the filmmakers have implemented strict measures to maintain complete confidentiality about the project, fearing content leaks on social media. Rajamouli has required his core team to sign non-disclosure agreements, prohibiting them from revealing any details about the film. Violating this agreement could result in financial penalties. Furthermore, the actors are not allowed to bring their mobile phones to the film’s sets throughout the shoot of this untitled film.

SS Rajamouli recently hinted that he had secured Mahesh Babu for an extended filming session, as the movie began production. In the background, a picture showed a lion being caged, which fans interpreted as a subtle clue. The top director posted it on his social media page and it went viral in no time. Meanwhile, the lead actress, Priyanka Chopra, also joined the shoot after traveling from Toronto to Hyderabad. The next schedule of the film will happen in Kenya. The film will be under shoot for over two years and it is expected to release in 2027.

