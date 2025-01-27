Pawan Kalyan leaves his Films in Waiting Mode Again

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has taken charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he is working tirelessly for the development of AP. The actor turned politician has kept the shoots of his upcoming films on hold from the past one year. Though he promised to complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the shoots did not happen as per the plan. The entire January schedule of the film did not happen as per the plan. It is almost impossible for Hari Hara Veera Mallu to release as per the plan on March 28th. Pawan Kalyan has to shoot for 12 days to complete his part.

The other shooting portions are currently canned in Hyderabad on Bobby Deol and other lead actors. If Pawan Kalyan allocated dates as per the plan, the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu would have been completed. The shoot of OG too is kept on hold and the makers of all the films of Pawan Kalyan are puzzled as the actor is yet to allocate dates of the film. Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh are the upcoming films of Pawan Kalyan. All these teams are currently in waiting mode for now.