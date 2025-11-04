Bandla Ganesh gets the Beating

Actor turned producer Bandla Ganesh is known for his sensational speeches. He has been trying hard to make his comeback as a producer for a long time. He announced recently about it. During the success bash of K Ramp, Bandla Ganesh has taken a dig at one more actor while praising Kiran Abbavaram. Bandla Ganesh is getting trolled for his words and targeting other actors. Social media is filled with comments and trolls against the producer.

Instead of making the right comeback, Bandla Ganesh is focused on controversies. There is no need to speak about any actor when it is to praise Kiran Abbavaram. Making his presence to the events and slipping his tongue has become his habit. Instead of landing into controversies, Bandla Ganesh has to focus on his career as a producer. Netizens suggest that there are a lot of issues going on in the industry and it would be good if he fights for them or addresses them in his style.