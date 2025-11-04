x
Movie News

Prabhas’ Spirit Latest Updates

Published on November 4, 2025 by sankar

Jagan’s Krishna District Visit Sparks Buzz and Traffic Jam
Anirudh delays Magic
Salman Khan’s Shirtless Clicks going Viral
South Korea Invests $480 Million to Build World-Class Cancer Centre in Donakonda
Prabhas' Spirit Latest Updates

Prabhas’ Spirit Latest Updates

The entire nation is eager about Spirit, the first combination of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film has been launched in a grand manner this morning with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. A photoshoot will be conducted today on Prabhas and his look will be locked. Prabhas lost weight to look fit as a cop in Spirit. He will be seen in a toned look in this actioner. The shoot of the film will commence in February 2026. Prabhas will completely focus on Spirit till the shoot completes.

Tripti Dimri is the leading lady in this actioner. T Series and Shri Bhadrakali Films are the producers of this big-budget attempt. Korean actor Don Lee is the lead antagonist in Spirit. The film is expected to release in 2027. Prabhas has completed the shoot of Raja Saab and he will complete the shoot of Fauji before he joins the sets of Spirit.

Anirudh delays Magic
Salman Khan’s Shirtless Clicks going Viral
Prabhas’ Spirit Latest Updates

Jagan’s Krishna District Visit Sparks Buzz and Traffic Jam
Anirudh delays Magic
Salman Khan’s Shirtless Clicks going Viral
South Korea Invests $480 Million to Build World-Class Cancer Centre in Donakonda
Prabhas’ Spirit Latest Updates

Jagan’s Krishna District Visit Sparks Buzz and Traffic Jam
South Korea Invests $480 Million to Build World-Class Cancer Centre in Donakonda
Andhra Pradesh to Sign 410 MoUs Worth ₹9.8 Lakh Crore at CII Partnership Summit 2025

