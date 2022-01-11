Bangarraju Trailer: Perfect Sankranthi Flick Loading

Akkineni Nagarjuna and his son Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Bangarraju, the sequel for Soggade Chinni Nayana. The trailer of Bangarraju is out and it is thoroughly entertaining. The trailer looks colorful and the comic timing of Nag, Chaitanya have been top class. Mixing a fantasy, Bangarraju trailer is loaded with all the needed commercial elements and sounds like a perfect flm for this Sankranthi. Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty are good on screen and are paired up beside Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya.

The background score by Anup Rubens is impressive and the cinematography work, production values stand out. Bangarraju trailer is impressive and sounds like a perfect sequel for Soggade Chinni Nayana. Kalyan Krishna is the director and Annapurna Studios, Zee Studios are the producers. Bangarraju is hitting the screens on January 14th across the globe.