RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav meets KCR, discuss anti-Modi Front!

Rasthriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday (today) met TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao.

Tejashwi Yadav came to KCR’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan for the meeting. Yadav’s sudden meeting with KCR triggered political speculations about the purpose of their meeting.

Of late, KCR has been trying to bring all anti-BJP parties together to form a Front to take on BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. KCR is waging a battle against BJP government at the Centre since Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

Two days ago, KCR met top CPI and CPM national leaders at Pragathi Bhavan including Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. In the meeting, it was discussed on the importance of all anti-BJP parties to come together to uproot Modi government in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In continuation of these discussions, KCR reportedly held a meeting with Tejashwi Yadav, who is already waging a war against NDA and BJP in Bihar.

Both Yadav and KCR reportedly discussed about the strategy to be adopted to defeat BJP in Uttar Pradesh polls. They strongly felt that if BJP is ousted from power in Uttar Pradesh, it will weaken BJP and Modi at national level and help to defeat NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.