x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack
image
Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence
image
The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition
image
Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker
image
Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi

Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack

The shocking news of terror attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir has shaken India and banned terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) is believed to be behind this ghastly attack.

While the authenticity of The Resistance Front’s connection with the Pahalgam terror attack is yet to be verified, most of the national media outlets of India, especially those actively covering North Indian developments have announced TRF as the mastermind behind this inhuman attack, which killed more than 25 persons, according to the updates received till now. More deaths are feared as hours pass, as the terror attack is considered one of the gruesome attacks done on civilians and tourists in the past two decades.

According to the experts covering Jammu and Kashmir affairs, The Resistance Front is seen as an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba. It was formed in 2019. Sheik Sajjad Gul is its leader.

The new terror outfit TRF was formed after Abrogation of Article 370. TRF is believed to be targeting civilians and tourists, to spoil Indian Government’s efforts to restore normalcy and promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Getting into further details about The Resistance Front, it was initially formed with terrorists, who had worked with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Later TRF leadership has been making efforts to woo Kashmiri youth into its fold with provocative campaigns. After assessing TRF’s terrorism activities, Indian Government banned it in January, 2023.

Previous Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence
else

TRENDING

image
Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi
image
What is Shankar’s next Project?
image
Nani responds about Negative Reviews and Critics

Latest

image
Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack
image
Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence
image
The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition
image
Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker
image
Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi

Most Read

image
Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack
image
Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence
image
The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition

Related Articles

Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event