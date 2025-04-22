Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack

The shocking news of terror attack on tourists near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir has shaken India and banned terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) is believed to be behind this ghastly attack.

While the authenticity of The Resistance Front’s connection with the Pahalgam terror attack is yet to be verified, most of the national media outlets of India, especially those actively covering North Indian developments have announced TRF as the mastermind behind this inhuman attack, which killed more than 25 persons, according to the updates received till now. More deaths are feared as hours pass, as the terror attack is considered one of the gruesome attacks done on civilians and tourists in the past two decades.

According to the experts covering Jammu and Kashmir affairs, The Resistance Front is seen as an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba. It was formed in 2019. Sheik Sajjad Gul is its leader.

The new terror outfit TRF was formed after Abrogation of Article 370. TRF is believed to be targeting civilians and tourists, to spoil Indian Government’s efforts to restore normalcy and promote tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Getting into further details about The Resistance Front, it was initially formed with terrorists, who had worked with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Later TRF leadership has been making efforts to woo Kashmiri youth into its fold with provocative campaigns. After assessing TRF’s terrorism activities, Indian Government banned it in January, 2023.