x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack
image
Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence
image
The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition
image
Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker
image
Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi

Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has come down hard on the state’s fire department, accusing it of inefficiency and neglect. During a review meeting in Vijayawada, she expressed strong displeasure over the department’s failure to address long-standing issues, including alleged fund mismanagement and delayed responses to emergencies.

Anitha revealed shocking details, stating that officials had drawn lakhs of rupees in travel allowance (TA) bills over the past 15 months without proper accountability. She also raised concerns about an officer misusing staff welfare funds. “How many times must we hold review meetings before officials take action?” she questioned, visibly frustrated.

With summer increasing fire risks, the Home Minister directed officials to step up preparedness. She announced plans to open 22 new fire stations and add 122 new fire engines to tackle shortages. “Lives are at stake,there’s no room for negligence,” she warned, making it clear that stricter measures will follow if performance doesn’t improve.

To ensure better working conditions for firefighters, Anitha ordered quarterly committee meetings to address their concerns. “These brave personnel risk their lives they deserve proper support,” she said. The stern message signals the government’s push for accountability in the fire safety wing.

Next Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack Previous The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition
else

TRENDING

image
Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi
image
What is Shankar’s next Project?
image
Nani responds about Negative Reviews and Critics

Latest

image
Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack
image
Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence
image
The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition
image
Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker
image
Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi

Most Read

image
Banned outfit The Resistance Front behind Pahalgam terror attack
image
Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence
image
The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition

Related Articles

Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event