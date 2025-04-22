Home Minister Anitha Blasts Fire Department Over Negligence

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has come down hard on the state’s fire department, accusing it of inefficiency and neglect. During a review meeting in Vijayawada, she expressed strong displeasure over the department’s failure to address long-standing issues, including alleged fund mismanagement and delayed responses to emergencies.

Anitha revealed shocking details, stating that officials had drawn lakhs of rupees in travel allowance (TA) bills over the past 15 months without proper accountability. She also raised concerns about an officer misusing staff welfare funds. “How many times must we hold review meetings before officials take action?” she questioned, visibly frustrated.

With summer increasing fire risks, the Home Minister directed officials to step up preparedness. She announced plans to open 22 new fire stations and add 122 new fire engines to tackle shortages. “Lives are at stake,there’s no room for negligence,” she warned, making it clear that stricter measures will follow if performance doesn’t improve.

To ensure better working conditions for firefighters, Anitha ordered quarterly committee meetings to address their concerns. “These brave personnel risk their lives they deserve proper support,” she said. The stern message signals the government’s push for accountability in the fire safety wing.