Home > Politics

The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition

Jagan meets local bodies representatives of Araku and Paderu

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has slammed the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, calling its actions “shameful and undemocratic.” Speaking at a party meeting, he accused the ruling TDP coalition of using fear tactics, arresting opposition members and filing fake cases to silence Opposition YSRCP leaders.

Jagan Mohan claimed that instead of solving public issues, the TDP government is diverting attention by targeting YSRCP leaders. He pointed to the arrests of former officials and an MP as examples of “revenge politics.” According to him, the administration is handing out contracts at inflated prices and giving away land unfairly, with no transparency.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted that welfare programs from his tenure have stalled, while state debts keep growing. He urged inactive party workers to expose these “hidden agendas” to the public and stand by those affected. “The people’s voice must be heard,” he stressed, warning that continued misrule could push Andhra into chaos.

The irony is that , he forgot the undemocratic and revenge politics he did to the actual opposition from 2019-2024.

Previous Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker
