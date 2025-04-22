x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker

Published on April 22, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition
image
Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker
image
Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi
image
Water Revolution in Andhra Villages with Pawan Kalyan’s Vision
image
What is Shankar’s next Project?

Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker

The attack on tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir comes as a big shocker for India, at a time when the situation seems to be coming back to normalcy in the region. While complete details about the terror attack will be out in the coming hours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar to monitor the situation.

According to the reports received till now, at least 10 tourists are feared to be dead and more than 20 injured, making the attack one of the largest terror attacks in recent times.

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice. They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the terror attack.

The terror attack took place at Baisaran, one of the favourite spots for tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir. It is located about 6 km from Pahalgam in Anant Nag district.

Making a statement on the terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it one of the severest attacks on civilians in recent times.

Security forces have rushed into rescue operations and more details about the identity and whereabouts of victims and injured, will be revealed in the next few hours.

Next The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition Previous Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi
else

TRENDING

image
Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi
image
What is Shankar’s next Project?
image
Nani responds about Negative Reviews and Critics

Latest

image
The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition
image
Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker
image
Mangalavaram 2: A Dream Project of Ajay Bhupathi
image
Water Revolution in Andhra Villages with Pawan Kalyan’s Vision
image
What is Shankar’s next Project?

Most Read

image
The Irony : Jagan Reddy Alleges AP Government Suppressing Opposition
image
Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker
image
Water Revolution in Andhra Villages with Pawan Kalyan’s Vision

Related Articles

Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet