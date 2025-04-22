Terror attack in J-K comes as a big shocker

The attack on tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir comes as a big shocker for India, at a time when the situation seems to be coming back to normalcy in the region. While complete details about the terror attack will be out in the coming hours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar to monitor the situation.

According to the reports received till now, at least 10 tourists are feared to be dead and more than 20 injured, making the attack one of the largest terror attacks in recent times.

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice. They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the terror attack.

The terror attack took place at Baisaran, one of the favourite spots for tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir. It is located about 6 km from Pahalgam in Anant Nag district.

Making a statement on the terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it one of the severest attacks on civilians in recent times.

Security forces have rushed into rescue operations and more details about the identity and whereabouts of victims and injured, will be revealed in the next few hours.