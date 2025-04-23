Pawan Kalyan’s Crucial Meeting with his Producers

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is extremely busy with AP politics. He is also suffering with severe back pain and he is in resting mode. His son Mark Shankar got injured in Singapore and Pawan Kalyan is also spending time with him. His film shoots got delayed and the producers of his upcoming films are waiting for the arrival of Pawan. The actor-turned-politician had a crucial meeting with his producers yesterday and he clarified that he would complete the shoots at the earliest.

He will complete the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on priority basis and the film will release in May. Soon, he will also complete the pending shoot of OG and the film is aimed for September 5th release. Pawan Kalyan also gave a clarity about Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He promised Mythri Movie Makers to allocate bulk dates for the project from July and he would complete the shoot this year. Pawan Kalyan also clarified that Ustaad Bhagat Singh would be his last film for now. The producers of all these three films are making arrangements accordingly.