IB officer from Hyderabad killed in Kashmir terror attack:

The details about victims in Kashmir terror attack are gradually pouring in making entire India saddened. According to certain updates from Telangana power circles, a senior official working in Intelligence Bureau office in Hyderabad, is said to be killed in terrorists firing at Baisaran near Pahalgam.

According to the information received till now by Telugu360 correspondent, Manish Ranjan who hails from Bihar is working in Hyderabad Intelligence Bureau office.

Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau employee was on a holiday trip to the Kashmir along with his family members. While he was at Baisaran along with his wife and children, terrorists have shot dead the official. His wife and children have escaped from the terrorist attacks.

Security forces have been involved in rescue operations and injured are being given treatment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is overseeing the situation after the terror attack.

Tourists from all over India visit Pahalgam and as security forces are identifying dead and injured persons just now, victims are expected to be hailing from across India, throwing entire nation into disbelief and pain.

Meanwhile Telugu states Chief Ministers Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy expressed deep anguish over Kashmir terror attack and vowed to stand by victims families in this hour of grief.

Both AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy expressed that, cowardly attacks like these will not dent India’s confidence and urged Centre to deal with terrorists with an iron fist.