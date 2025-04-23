x
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
A Golden Opportunity for Nani

Published on April 23, 2025 by nymisha

Ursa Cloud’s Explanation Raises More Concerns, Damages TDP Govt’s Reputation
Ram Charan stages a Hunt for a Quick Film
YSRCP Suspends MLC Duvvada Srinivas
CM Revanth Reddy Concludes Successful Japan Tour
BJP Set to Claim Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat

A Golden Opportunity for Nani

Summer 2025 had to witness several biggies for release during the holiday season. Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and others were in race. Half of the summer for this year got wasted and all the eyes are focused on May. With most of the biggies out of the race, Nani’s HIT 3 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom are the only notable films releasing during the month. HIT 3 will release on May 1st and the film is a typical investigative thriller laced with loads of intense action.

The trailer kept good expectations and HIT 3 will have an advantage of summer as there are no big releases for the first three weeks. Nani will get a clear ground during the summer holidays and Kingdom will release almost 30 days after the release of HIT 3. This is a big advantage for Nani and HIT 3 if the film gets a decent talk. The target for the film too is not big and the breakeven mark is easily reachable if Nani pulls the film with decent talk.

Sailesh Kolanu is the director of HIT 3 and Wall Poster Cinema produced this actioner. Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine.

