A Golden Opportunity for Nani

Summer 2025 had to witness several biggies for release during the holiday season. Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu and others were in race. Half of the summer for this year got wasted and all the eyes are focused on May. With most of the biggies out of the race, Nani’s HIT 3 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom are the only notable films releasing during the month. HIT 3 will release on May 1st and the film is a typical investigative thriller laced with loads of intense action.

The trailer kept good expectations and HIT 3 will have an advantage of summer as there are no big releases for the first three weeks. Nani will get a clear ground during the summer holidays and Kingdom will release almost 30 days after the release of HIT 3. This is a big advantage for Nani and HIT 3 if the film gets a decent talk. The target for the film too is not big and the breakeven mark is easily reachable if Nani pulls the film with decent talk.

Sailesh Kolanu is the director of HIT 3 and Wall Poster Cinema produced this actioner. Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine.