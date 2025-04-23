x
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Home > Politics

Amaravati to Become a “Green and Blue City”

Published on April 23, 2025 by nymisha

Amaravati is getting a fresh new look. The Andhra Pradesh government has started big plans to make the city full of greenery and clean water bodies. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants Amaravati to become a model “Green and Blue City”, and the government is working fast to make that happen.

Trees are being planted on both sides of roads, small parks are coming up in empty spaces, and canals will have green plants along them. Special nurseries are growing lakhs of plants ,some give shade, some give flowers, some clean the air, and some have medicinal uses. These plants are carefully chosen to match the local weather and to support birds, butterflies, and bees.

The city will also have big parks, water reservoirs for boating, and green zones near rivers and canals. These not only make the city look good but also help cool the area, clean the air, and save rainwater.

In the next 6 months, four new parks will be ready. Out of the total 217 sq. km of Amaravati, 30% will be covered with greenery and water bodies. Experts from India and even the Netherlands are helping in this project. This plan is not just about trees,it’s about making Amaravati a healthy and happy city for the future.

Next BJP Set to Claim Andhra Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seat Previous A Golden Opportunity for Nani
