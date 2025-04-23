Amaravati to Become a “Green and Blue City”

Amaravati is getting a fresh new look. The Andhra Pradesh government has started big plans to make the city full of greenery and clean water bodies. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants Amaravati to become a model “Green and Blue City”, and the government is working fast to make that happen.

Trees are being planted on both sides of roads, small parks are coming up in empty spaces, and canals will have green plants along them. Special nurseries are growing lakhs of plants ,some give shade, some give flowers, some clean the air, and some have medicinal uses. These plants are carefully chosen to match the local weather and to support birds, butterflies, and bees.

The city will also have big parks, water reservoirs for boating, and green zones near rivers and canals. These not only make the city look good but also help cool the area, clean the air, and save rainwater.

In the next 6 months, four new parks will be ready. Out of the total 217 sq. km of Amaravati, 30% will be covered with greenery and water bodies. Experts from India and even the Netherlands are helping in this project. This plan is not just about trees,it’s about making Amaravati a healthy and happy city for the future.