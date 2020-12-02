Beautiful Click: Pawan Kalyan with his children

Though Pawan Kalyan and his wife Renu Desai parted ways, the star actor shares a close bonding with Renu and their children. His children Akira and Aadhya visit him frequently. Renu Desai along with their children moved to Hyderabad recently and she is in plans to make her career back in films. Renu Desai shared a beautiful glimpse of Pawan with Akira and Aadhya on her Instagram page. The black and white click of them is shot on Renu Desai’s iPhone and she felt that the picture should be shared and it should not stay in the photo album of her phone. Pawan Kalyan is busy with the shoot of Vakeel Saab which will release next year.

